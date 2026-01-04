At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed during a US military attack targeting Venezuela to “abduct” President Nicolas Maduro, according to a report published by the New York Times.
Citing a senior Venezuelan official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the report said, "At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed in the attack."
US officials told the newspaper that the assault involved a large-scale aerial campaign aimed at disabling Venezuela’s air defences before ground forces were deployed.
"More than 150 US aircraft were dispatched to knock out air defences so military helicopters could deliver troops who assaulted Maduro’s position," the report said, citing US officials.
There was no immediate public confirmation from the White House or the Pentagon regarding the casualty figures or the full scope of the operation.
US forces captured and flew Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, out of Venezuela early Saturday in what US President Donald Trump described as a dramatic overnight operation.
Trump said the United States would run Venezuela until a "safe, proper, and judicious transition" is secured.
Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment early Saturday, accusing Maduro and Flores of trafficking "tonnes of cocaine" into the United States, along with other alleged crimes.
Critics have warned that the attacks violate international law, bypass Congress and risk further instability across Venezuela and the wider region.