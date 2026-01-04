At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed during a US military attack targeting Venezuela to “abduct” President Nicolas Maduro, according to a report published by the New York Times.

Citing a senior Venezuelan official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the report said, "At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed in the attack."

US officials told the newspaper that the assault involved a large-scale aerial campaign aimed at disabling Venezuela’s air defences before ground forces were deployed.

"More than 150 US aircraft were dispatched to knock out air defences so military helicopters could deliver troops who assaulted Maduro’s position," the report said, citing US officials.

There was no immediate public confirmation from the White House or the Pentagon regarding the casualty figures or the full scope of the operation.