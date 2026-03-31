Indonesia on Tuesday condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon while seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the killing of three of its peacekeepers in Lebanon.

"The recurrence of such heinous attacks against Indonesian peacekeepers within a short span of time is utterly unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

"This cannot be treated as an isolated occurrence, but reflects a rapidly deteriorating security environment in southern Lebanon, where ongoing Israeli military operations have placed United Nations peacekeepers at grave risk," it said.

Earlier on Monday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the killing of three of its peacekeepers in Lebanon.

"The safety and security of UN peacekeepers is non-negotiable and must be upheld at all times," said Sugiono, who goes by only one name, during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to his X account.

Sugiono also said he appreciated Guterres' condolences and the UN’s readiness to cooperate closely with Indonesia, adding that an emergency UN Security Council meeting and "a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation" were called for.