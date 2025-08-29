US
2 min read
Trump ends Secret Service protection for former VP Harris
Termination of security detail comes as Harris prepares for book tour, raising concerns over political targeting.
Trump ends Secret Service protection for former VP Harris
Trump ends Secret Service protection for former Vice President Harris / AP
August 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has ended Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported, citing a copy of a letter.

Former vice presidents typically receive six months of security protection after leaving office.

That period had been extended to one year under President Joe Biden, according to the report.

The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of her additional security is effective on September 1.

Harris is scheduled to begin a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out another presidential bid in 2028.

Political opponents

RECOMMENDED

The decision follows Trump’s broader move to cut federal protection for political opponents and critics.

Earlier this year, he ended security details for former national security adviser John Bolton as well as Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former president Joe Biden.

The move is expected to spark criticism that Trump is using federal security arrangements as a political tool.

Supporters of Harris say the decision comes at a sensitive moment as she re-enters the public spotlight with her memoir tour.

While the Secret Service routinely reviews protection levels based on threat assessments, the termination of security for high-profile former officials remains rare.

Harris, as the first woman and first Black and South Asian American to serve as vice president, has continued to face intense public attention since leaving office.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war