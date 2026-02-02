President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had ordered Ukrainian military leaders to respond to a growing spate of Russian attacks targeting the country's logistics routes, specifically railway infrastructure.

His comments come after Russian forces stepped up their attacks on train facilities, including one last week that left five people dead in a railway car in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has managed to keep its nationwide rail network running despite almost four years of war. Russian forces have prioritised the capture of train hubs such as Kupiansk and Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

"The Russian army remains focused on terror against our logistics, primarily railway infrastructure," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media on Monday.