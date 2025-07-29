WORLD
2 min read
Poland accuses Russian secret service of hiring Colombian for arson attacks
The 27-year-old suspect set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 as part of a hybrid warfare campaign, says the Polish intelligence agency.
Poland accuses Russian secret service of hiring Colombian for arson attacks
AP / AP
July 29, 2025

A Colombian national acting on behalf of Russian intelligence carried out two arson attacks in Poland last year, before setting fire to a bus depot in the Czech Republic, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Tuesday.

ABW said the 27-year-old suspect set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 on orders from the Russian operatives as part of a hybrid warfare campaign.

"He was trained by a person connected to Russian intelligence services. They taught him how to prepare incendiary materials, Molotov cocktails and how to document these arson attacks," Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesman for the coordinator of special services, told a press conference.

Photographs and video recordings were used by Russian-language media for disinformation and propaganda purposes, ABW said.

Russian media then falsely reported that one of the fires was at a logistics centre in the city of Radom used to store military equipment provided by Europe as aid for Ukraine, Dobrzynski said.

RelatedTRT Global - Poland, Baltics signal intent to withdraw from landmines treaty due to Russian threats
RECOMMENDED

The Russian embassy in Warsaw, responding to a Reuters inquiry, said it does not comment on such unfounded accusations.

Dobrzynski said that following the arson attacks in Poland, the Colombian travelled to the Czech Republic, where he set fire to a bus depot. He was believed to be preparing another attack on a shopping mall when Czech authorities detained him.

Russia has in the past denied involvement in such attacks.

RelatedTRT Global - Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment