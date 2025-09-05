US President Donald Trump has announced that the 2026 G20 summit will be held in Miami, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the United States will host the gathering of major economies.

"As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honour of hosting the G20 summit right here in America, for the first time in nearly 20 years," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said the agenda will focus on "unleashing economic prosperity by eliminating burdensome regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies."

Trump said the program is being drafted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who described the event as being shaped around a "concentrated group" after the G20 had expanded into "basically the G100."

The president confirmed that the summit will take place at his Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami, but insisted he would not profit from hosting it.

"I think that everybody wants it there because it’s right next to the airport. It’s the best location. It’s beautiful," Trump said.