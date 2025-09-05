US President Donald Trump has announced that the 2026 G20 summit will be held in Miami, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the United States will host the gathering of major economies.
"As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honour of hosting the G20 summit right here in America, for the first time in nearly 20 years," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
He said the agenda will focus on "unleashing economic prosperity by eliminating burdensome regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies."
Trump said the program is being drafted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who described the event as being shaped around a "concentrated group" after the G20 had expanded into "basically the G100."
The president confirmed that the summit will take place at his Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami, but insisted he would not profit from hosting it.
"I think that everybody wants it there because it’s right next to the airport. It’s the best location. It’s beautiful," Trump said.
"Hey, actually requested that it be there because the location is the best, and we will not make any money on it. There’s no money in it. I just want it to go well."
The announcement drew comparisons to 2019, when Trump’s earlier proposal to host the G7 at the same venue drew criticism over conflicts of interest before the idea was abandoned.
This time, Trump emphasised that the deal would involve no profit for his business.
Miami has been a hub for Latin American finance and international diplomacy, and officials say the choice reflects both its accessibility and symbolism.
The summit will coincide with celebrations marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
The last G20 summit hosted by the US took place in Pittsburgh in 2009 during the Obama administration, in the wake of the global financial crisis.