Fourteen irregular refugees drown after boat capsizes off Türkiye's Bodrum
Turkish Coast Guard rescues two people, including the one who swam to nearby Celebi Island, as search efforts continue.
October 24, 2025

At least 14 people have died when a boat carrying irregular refugees sank in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish city of Bodrum, according to Turkish authorities.

The rescue operation was carried out upon receiving a distress call that a boat carrying migrants had sunk off Ortakent in Bodrum, in the Mugla province on Friday.

Four Turkish Coast Guard vessels, a diving team, a helicopter, and several rescue crews were dispatched to the scene.

During the operations, two irregular refugees in danger of drowning were rescued by the coast guard.

The Mugla Governor’s Office said that around midday Friday, the 112 Emergency Call Center got a report from an Afghan national in the Ada Burnu area of Bodrum requesting help near the rocky shore.

Following the alert, the four coast guard boats and the dive team were dispatched.

According to the person requesting help, they had set out from the Bitez area in a full inflatable boat with 18 people on board.

About 10 minutes after departure, the boat started taking on water and sank.

The individual reportedly swam for about six hours to reach the shore, prompting the launch of a search and rescue operation.

“Additional Coast Guard boats and a helicopter were deployed to support the operations. As a result of the ongoing search, 2 people were rescued, including one migrant who swam to Celebi Island,” a Turkish island off the coast, said the statement.

"The bodies of 14 migrants were recovered. Search and rescue efforts for other missing migrants continue under the coordination of the Coast Guard, using 4 boats, a dive team, and a helicopter,” it added.

