Türkiye's Fidan discusses Palestine recognition, Gaza aid with Saudi, Omani counterparts
Turkish top diplomat holds separate phone calls with Saudi, Omani foreign ministers on Palestine’s recognition and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
September 2, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss an upcoming meeting on the recognition of the State of Palestine and ongoing humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan and bin Farhan reviewed preparations for the September 22 meeting in New York on the recognition of Palestine and assessed efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Fidan also on Tuesday held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi to discuss efforts toward the recognition of the State of Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Fidan and Al-Busaidi also exchanged views on bilateral relations during the conversation.

The ministers addressed joint efforts for Palestine’s recognition and discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

