Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel has rebuffed US President Donald Trump's threat against his country, vowing to defend it following Washington's abduction of the leader of his ally Venezuela.
"Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation. No one tells us what to do," Diaz-Canel wrote on X on Sunday, adding that the Caribbean island was "ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood."
A response also came from Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who said the country has not received compensation for security services provided to any other country, according to a post on X.
He added that Cuba has the right to import fuel from any country willing to export it. Cuba historically has imported most of its fuel from Venezuela and Mexico.
Rodriguez accused the US of behaving in a "criminal" manner that threatens global peace.
Trump's provocative language on Cuba comes as the emboldened American leader has hinted he has other countries in his sights after abducting Maduro.
Trump, who had openly sought last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has recently threatened Colombia, Mexico, Iran and Greenland.
Some Republican US lawmakers on Sunday lauded Trump for his aggressive comments on Cuba, including Mario Diaz-Balart, a US congressman from Florida.
"We are witnessing what I am convinced will be the beginning of the end of the regime in Havana," Diaz-Balart posted in Spanish on X.
"The tyranny in Cuba will not survive the second term of President Trump, and Cuba will finally be free after decades of misery, tragedy, and pain."