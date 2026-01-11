Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel has rebuffed US President Donald Trump's threat against his country, vowing to defend it following Washington's abduction of the leader of his ally Venezuela.

"Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation. No one tells us what to do," Diaz-Canel wrote on X on Sunday, adding that the Caribbean island was "ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood."

A response also came from Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who said the country has not received compensation for security services provided to any other country, according to a post on X.



He added that Cuba has the right to import fuel from any country willing to export it. Cuba historically has imported most of its fuel from Venezuela and Mexico.

Related TRT World - Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'

Rodriguez accused the US of behaving in a "criminal" manner that threatens global peace.

Trump's provocative language on Cuba comes as the emboldened American leader has hinted he has other countries in his sights after abducting Maduro.