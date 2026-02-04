During the Cold War, a discipline called Kremlinology was used to interpret messages from the opaque Soviet government, whose secrecy often prevented many Western analysts and intelligence services from understanding what was happening in Moscow.

With the economic and political rise of China, a state led by a secretive communist party like the Soviet Union, global attention has shifted from Kremlinology to Beijingology, or Pekinology, as analysts try to decode the world’s second-largest economy.

On January 24, the Chinese defence ministry announced investigations into two of the country’s top generals, members of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) that oversees the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), underscoring how opaque elite politics continue to make Beijingology an uphill battle.

The CMC, under Xi’s leadership, has seven members, but following recent removals, only one serving officer, a general, remains on the powerful commission: Zhang Shengmin, who was promoted to vice chairman in October.

According to the PLA Daily, the official voice of the Chinese military, Zhang Youxia, China’s top general and the first-ranked Vice-Chairman of the CMC and Liu Zhenli, Chief of Staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department “seriously undermined the authority and image of the CMC leadership” and “caused extremely serious harm to the Party, the state, and the military”.

The latest purge comes in the backdrop of other high-profile removals by the Xi leadership. He Weidong, the second Vice-Chairman of CMC, was removed from his post in October amid corruption charges.

Li Shangfu, a member of the CMC, who disappeared from the public eye while serving as minister of national defence in late 2023, was removed from the top military commission.

Miao Hua, director of the CMC political work department, lost his status in 2024 due to “serious violations of discipline”, which usually refers to graft-related issues in Chinese political language.

Unlike the accusations against He and others, which centred on corruption, the PLA Daily’s language toward Zhang and Li suggests that the two generals defied Xi’s political directives in ways that “reached a visible and widely recognised level within the PLA,” according to an analysis by Tristan Tang, an expert on Chinese politics.

Party vs military

Analysts have long argued that significant differences exist between China’s military and political leaderships over the country’s future as it engages in an escalating global power struggle with the United States.

It also faces the prospect of confrontation with the West over Taiwan, which was founded in 1949 by anti-communist Chinese dissidents.

Ozgur Korpe, an academic at the National Defence University, views recent purges as part of Xi’s effort to consolidate his power against any potential military faction that might have coalesced around Zhang and Li, the two leading generals.

“Zhang was a ‘heavyweight’ figure within the PLA, both because of his combat experience going back to the years of the Sino-Vietnamese War, and his family connections,” Korpe tells TRT World.

The recent purges indicate that Xi aimed to prevent any independent power centres from developing during his rule, he says, referring to power circles formed around Zhang and possibly Li.

An overview of official statements indicates Zhang’s disagreements with Xi Jinping over PLA development and training, a crucial issue for the Chinese leadership in meeting its 2027 and 2035 objectives.

Xi aims for a military capable of seizing Taiwan by 2027, while Zhang predicts this will occur around 2035, according to statements and articles authored by both men.

In 2027, the Chinese military should reach a level where it can employ high technology in its operations, and in 2035, the PLA should be a fully modernised army, according to Xi’s vision.

The vision also projects that, in 2049, the Chinese army should reach parity with the US military.

While corruption may have played a role, the emergence of a significant power centre around Zhang that challenged Xi’s central authority, along with signs of PLA noncompliance or possible resistance to the CCP’s political objectives—from development to training—appears to have been a more decisive factor in the recent purges, according to Altay Atli, an international relations lecturer at Koc University.

“2027, the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the PLA is crucial for Xi because his unprecedented third term will end and his fourth term will possibly start,” Atli tells TRT World.

“Despite much global upheaval and uncertainties, Xi aims to enter this new term with a lot of strength, so the implementation of military objectives carry an utmost importance for his power projection.”

Over the past three years, the PLA has introduced new training models but has not yet completed a new joint training capability, which is necessary to implement Xi’s modernisation plan.

And there has not been much progress in early 2026 either. This created tension between the army and the political leadership.

“Zhang as a career soldier might raise objections against Xi’s ambitious global plans indicating that the PLA might face capacity issues if Beijing forces its way through the Pacific or else,” Kadir Temiz, President of ORSAM, an Ankara-based think-tank, tells TRT World.

On Monday, the PLA Daily published a front-page editoria l that implied tension between Xi’s ideologically driven political agenda and the military.

“The resolute investigation and punishment of corrupt officials such as Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli removes obstacles and stumbling blocks that hinder the development of our cause,” the article stated.