WORLD
1 min read
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Iran’s foreign minister sends a message to his Saudi counterpart, expressing Tehran’s desire to strengthen relations in all fields.
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Diplomatic representation between Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed in September 2023, for the first time since they severed ties in 2016. / AA
July 2, 2025

Iran has said that it was willing to expand its relations with Saudi Arabia across all fields.

This came in a message on Wednesday from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to the Iranian state television, the message was handed by Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji.

The message focused on “developing and strengthening ties in all areas,” the broadcaster said.

RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic representation between Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed in September 2023, for the first time since they severed ties in 2016.

Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the restoration of diplomatic relations on March 10, 2023, following talks brokered by China in Beijing.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after attacks on its embassy in the Iranian capital and its consulate in the northeastern city of Mashhad. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who had been convicted on “terrorism-related charges.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border