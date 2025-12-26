Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has said the Palestinians believe in a Gaza that will rise from the ashes, and "we believe it too."

Emine Erdogan's remarks came at the opening of the Kalanlar (The Remnants) Palestine Exhibition on Friday, organised in collaboration with the Kalyon Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent in Istanbul.

Erdogan said Gaza, while being only 365 square kilometres (nearly 227 miles), "has become the centre of the bloodiest, most brutal, most systematic genocide in history, suffering that no conscience can bear."

Despite the great destruction, there are two million people left behind, and these people are struggling to survive in "unimaginably difficult" conditions to keep Gaza afloat, she stated.

Recalling the words of the late Palestinian Refaat Alareer, who was killed by an Israeli air strike in December 2023, Erdogan said: "What falls to us is to tell our story of those who remain, to raise our voices for the implementation of international law, and for this cruelty to stop immediately."

Stressing that the Palestinians are not remaining silent against the aggression, she said: "The painter who lost the painting materials depicts hunger with the soot of pots that no longer boil."

The painter "disrupts the games of perception with the undeniable reality of art," Erdogan underscored.

‘Defending Palestine means defending humanity’