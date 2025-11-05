EUROPE
Bosnia nursing home blaze claims 10 lives, injures 20
Fire breaks out in home for elderly in northern Tuzla town, local media say, causing casualties.
Flames rise as a fire burns at an elderly people's home, in the town of Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Reuters
November 5, 2025

Ten people have been killed and around 20 injured in a fire that broke out in a nursing home in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla, the facility said.

"Unfortunately... 10 residents have died, and around 20 were injured" in the blaze that erupted at around 8:45 pm (1945 GMT), the facility said in a statement early on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, according to Bosnian media outlet Federalna TV.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A spokesperson for the University Clinical Centre Tuzla, Ersija Asceric Mujedinovic, confirmed that several patients were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the news portal tuzlanski.ba.

"Three patients are in the Clinic for Internal Medicine due to carbon monoxide poisoning, two are in the intensive care unit, and one is currently in the admission clinic where medical treatment is underway," Asceric Mujedinovic said.

At least five people were injured, and three remain in intensive care, Federalna TV reported.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire, while emergency teams and firefighters remain at the scene.

