Kuwait has summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires to protest Baghdad’s submission to the UN of maritime coordinates and a map, saying the submission “infringes on Kuwaiti sovereignty” over established maritime areas.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Iraq “had deposited a list of coordinates and a map with the UN that included claims regarding Iraqi maritime domains.”

It said the coordinates and map affect its sovereignty over maritime areas and fixed water elevations, including Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij, which it described as not subject to any dispute regarding Kuwait’s full sovereignty.

The ministry said Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Rahim Al-Daihani summoned Zaid Abbas Shanshal “to deliver a formal protest note over Iraqi claims affecting Kuwait’s maritime sovereignty and related water elevations.”

Kuwait urged Iraq to take into account the historical ties between the two countries and to act responsibly in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and bilateral understandings and agreements.

The UNCLOS entered into force in 1994 and establishes a comprehensive legal framework governing the world’s oceans, setting rules for the allocation of states’ rights and jurisdiction in maritime zones, the peaceful use of seas and oceans, and the management of marine resources.