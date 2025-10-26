US
Boeing workers reject contract offer for fourth time, extending 13-week strike
More than 3,000 machinists in Missouri and Illinois rejected the company’s five-year offer, seeking higher pay, bigger bonuses, and better retirement terms.
Boeing leadership has said repeatedly during the strike that the company will not significantly improve its offer. / AP
October 26, 2025

More than 3,000 Boeing defence workers on strike in the US Midwest since August have voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, their union has said — the fourth time they have vetoed a potential deal, sending the strike into its 13th week.

"Boeing claimed they listened to their employees – the result of today's vote proves they have not," International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) President Brian Bryant said in a statement on Sunday. No vote tally was given.

Workers are waiting for bigger wage increases, a larger ratification bonus, and retirement contributions on par with those earned by Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest, the statement said.

The five-year offer was largely the same as ones previously rejected by union members. Boeing leadership has said repeatedly during the strike that the company will not significantly improve its offer.

Boeing did not immediately comment on the outcome of the vote, which had been set on Thursday, even though talks had seemingly broken down between the US aerospace giant and the union representing workers in Missouri and Illinois.

"I'm pleased that union leaders have now agreed to follow your democratic process and let you decide your future," St. Louis-based Boeing executive Dan Gillian said in a note to employees that day.

He praised the package on offer, which includes wage increases, more vacation and sick time, and the addition of $3,000 in restricted stock to boost a signing bonus. The proposal also lowers the annual attendance progression payment.

The Boeing machinists — on strike since August 4 — work on the F-15 and F-18 combat aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System, and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft. In early September, Boeing began recruiting replacement workers. Then, earlier this month, it sought to identify more tasks that can be outsourced to third parties.

In September, IAM members approved the union's proposed four-year contract. However, Boeing management has refused to consider the offer.

The IAM estimates that its offer would add about $50 million over the agreement's duration. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is set to earn $22 million this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
