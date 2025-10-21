Washington DC — With just 15 days until New York City's mayoral race, and with popular Muslim Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani leading in recent polls, calls are growing for Republican Curtis Sliwa to abandon his "spoiler" bid and allow independent Andrew Cuomo to challenge Mamdani.

Those calling on Sliwa to withdraw now comprise a coalition of New York conservatives, some moderate Democrats, and wealthy donors. This group includes billionaire John Catsimatidis, who is the CEO of WABC Radio and Red Apple Media, billionaire and hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman, and Sid Rosenberg, a highly influential conservative voice in New York.

The calls come as a new poll from AARP and Gotham Polling finds Mamdani, 33, holding his lead at 43.2 percent. Cuomo, 67, is in second place at 28.9 percent, and Sliwa, 71, is in third place at 19.4 percent.

As early voting commences on Saturday, October 25, ahead of the election on November 4, pressure is intensifying on Sliwa, a vigilante, to withdraw and endorse Cuomo, an accused molester. The goal is to unite opposition in the Democrat-led city, despite Sliwa's pledge to continue his campaign.

"Drop out already!" a commuter yelled on Tuesday as he walked by the press conference held by Sliwa outside a Manhattan subway station.

But Sliwa remains adamant, complicating chances of Cuomo.

"I am not dropping out. Under no circumstance. I've already been offered money to drop out, I said no. Distant from that, with threats against Nancy [his wife] and myself, I now have to have armed security with me, former NYPD officers. Never had that in my life," Sliwa told the reporters.

The AARP and Gotham Polling indicate that Cuomo and Mamdani would be in a very close race if Sliwa were to withdraw, with Cuomo trailing Mamdani by just four points, a difference that falls within the poll's margin of error.

In this scenario, Mamdani leads with 44.6 percent, while Cuomo trails with 40.7 percent.

'He is a spoiler'

However, Sliwa has reckoned Cuomo's campaign efforts were rather lacklustre and that Cuomo was relying on Sliwa to drop out of the race.

When asked whether he would prefer Mamdani or Cuomo to win the race, Sliwa told Fox News that they are "two peas in a pod," adding, "These Democrats, both of whom are Democrats, led us down this path of destruction."

For Catsimatidis, a Republican who launched his own mayoral campaign in 2013, "Sliwa's continued candidacy could split the vote and inadvertently help another candidate."

"Curtis has to realise that he should love New York more than anything else. It certainly looks like Curtis should pull out right now," Catsimatidis said during an appearance on "Sid & Friends in the Morning," Rosenberg's talk show.

"We cannot take a chance on Zohran winning, and every commonsense New Yorker feels the same way."