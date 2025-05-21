WORLD
Afghanistan joins Beijing's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
China, Pakistan and Afghanistan discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic engagement, improve communications, and take practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure and development.
The $64 billion CPEC project is a flagship component of the BRI. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 21, 2025

China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to extend the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project into Afghanistan, according to an official statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The agreement was reached during a trilateral meeting of the countries’ foreign ministers in Beijing, hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also attended.

“They agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan,” the ministry said.

A separate readout from Beijing said the three countries would “deepen cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, promote the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, and strengthen the construction of regional interconnection networks”.

The $64 billion CPEC project is a flagship component of the BRI. It connects China’s northwestern Xinjiang province with Pakistan’s Gwadar port in Balochistan through a network of roads, railways and pipelines for cargo, oil and gas transportation.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China’s global infrastructure drive aiming to enhance economic connectivity between China and partner countries.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers also discussed ways to strengthen diplomatic engagement, improve communications, and take practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure and development.

They emphasised a joint commitment to combating terrorism and supporting regional stability and prosperity.

