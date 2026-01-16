A US-based human rights group said on Thursday the death toll in Iran's protests has reached 2,677.

The ongoing protests, triggered by discontent over economic conditions, also led to the detention of 19,097 people, the HRANA said.

In clashes that broke out during the protests, 2,677 people lost their lives, it said.

Iranian authorities have so far not made any statements on the total number of people killed or injured during the protests.