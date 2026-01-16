WORLD
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
At least 19,907 people have also been detained over protests, says the US-based HRANA.
Burnt vehicles lie on the road following unrest sparked by dire economic conditions, in a place given as Tehran, Iran, January 10 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

A US-based human rights group said on Thursday the death toll in Iran's protests has reached 2,677.

The ongoing protests, triggered by discontent over economic conditions, also led to the detention of 19,097 people, the HRANA said.

In clashes that broke out during the protests, 2,677 people lost their lives, it said.

Iranian authorities have so far not made any statements on the total number of people killed or injured during the protests.

The protests began on December 28 in the capital Tehran, when shopkeepers, merchants and small business owners staged strikes and demonstrations to protest soaring inflation, the collapsing rial, and deteriorating economic conditions.

The demonstrations have since spread to multiple cities and escalated into anti-government expressions of discontent involving workers, students, and others.

SOURCE:AA
