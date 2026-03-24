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Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season after 9 years
Salah scored 255 goals for Liverpool, making himself the club's third-highest goal scorer of all time and the Premier League's fourth-highest.
Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season after 9 years
Recently, he became the first African player to score 50 UEFA Champions League goals. (FILE) / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Liverpool's superstar and one of the English Premier League's best, Mohamed Salah, has announced that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season after 9 years with the club.

"Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," Salah said in a post on X on Tuesday. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."

"I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life, Liverpool is not just a football club, it's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit," Salah added.

The 33-year-old Egyptian forward said that the club and the players won the most important trophies and fought together through the "hardest time in our life."

The club also announced the player's departure by the end of the season, describing his Liverpool career as "illustrious."

"Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield."

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Egyptian King

Salah started his professional career in 2010 with El Mokawloon Al Arab (Arab Contractors) in the Egyptian League.

In 2012, he joined FC Basel, where he won the Swiss Super League twice.

After a rocky stay at Chelsea, Salah joined Italy's Fiorentina on loan for six months before joining AS Roma in late 2015.

In late 2017, he joined England's giant Liverpool, where he won the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and FA Community Shield.

With Egypt, he reached the Africa Cup of Nations final twice, but failed to win either.

Salah scored 255 goals for Liverpool and 65 goals for the Egyptian national team.

Recently, he became the first African player to score 50 UEFA Champions League goals.

SOURCE:TRT World
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