Liverpool's superstar and one of the English Premier League's best, Mohamed Salah, has announced that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season after 9 years with the club.

"Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," Salah said in a post on X on Tuesday. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."

"I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life, Liverpool is not just a football club, it's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit," Salah added.

The 33-year-old Egyptian forward said that the club and the players won the most important trophies and fought together through the "hardest time in our life."

The club also announced the player's departure by the end of the season, describing his Liverpool career as "illustrious."

"Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield."