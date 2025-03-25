The South Sudan opposition has said one of its army bases near the capital Juba was bombarded late on Monday as Washington warned it was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence between the rival factions.

Clashes between forces allied to President Salva Kiir and his long-time rival, First Vice President Riek Machar, have left their 2018 power-sharing agreement increasingly fragile and threaten to plunge the country back into civil war.

Late on Monday, Machar's party, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition, said its military cantonment at Wunaliet, around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the capital Juba, was attacked.

"This provocative action is a violation of the (2018 peace agreement)," said a spokesperson in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for the Kiir-aligned army, Lul Ruai Koang, warned that Machar's forces in the area were "scaling up their movements" and had sent out a patrol towards army positions "clearly in military formation".

The army was yet to confirm the later strikes, but local media reported that it consisted of "heavy shelling".

South Sudan is the world's youngest country, having gained independence in 2011.

Soon after, it fell into a five-year civil war between Kiir and Machar that killed some 400,000 people until a peace deal in 2018 brought them into a unity government.

'Teetering on the edge'

The focus of recent clashes has been Nasir County in the northeastern Upper Nile State.

A loose band of armed youth known as the White Army, allied to Machar, overran a military base in Nasir in early March.