Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar granted Turkish Cypriot citizenship
Sancar, a frequent visitor to Turkish Cyprus and vocal supporter of its recognition, is expected to boost its scientific and cultural profile.
Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar, honoured for mapping DNA repair mechanisms. (Image: TRT AVAZ) / Others
August 4, 2025

Turkish–American Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar has been granted citizenship by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the government recently announced.

The decision, published in the TRNC Official Gazette, said Sancar will contribute to the country’s development in science, technology and culture, as well as support efforts to promote the Turkish Cypriot cause internationally.

Sancar, a frequent visitor to the island and member of the scientific board at Near East University’s Synthetic Biology Research and Technology Center, has long voiced support for the recognition of Turkish Cyprus.

‘TRNC should be recognized’

In 2022, shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for global recognition at the UN General Assembly, he posted a photo online wearing a T-shirt reading “TRNC Should Be Recognized.”

His ties to the island were strengthened through close links with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, including collaboration with Professor Nedime Serakinci, now a presidential health adviser.

Breakthrough in DNA repair

Sancar’s breakthrough in DNA repair earned him the 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

He was renowned for mapping the mechanisms by which cells repair damaged DNA, a discovery crucial to understanding how living organisms maintain genetic integrity.

His work revealed how cells fix DNA damage caused by everyday factors like sunlight and toxins, paving the way for advancements in cancer treatment, genetic research, and personalised medicine.

SOURCE:AA
