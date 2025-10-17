Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild, stressing Türkiye’s efforts to ensure that the current Hamas-Israel agreement contributes to lasting peace.

Speaking at the 5th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum on Friday in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “Due to Israel’s poor record, we remain wary as Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild.”

Erdogan added that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to ensure that the Hamas-Israel agreement lasts and paves the way for lasting peace.

'Ending the bloodshed' in Sudan

On the ongoing Sudan crisis, he said Türkiye is deeply saddened by the clashes in Sudan, expressing hope for a ceasefire and lasting peace there.