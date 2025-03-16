A suspected suicide bombing targeted a paramilitary convoy in southwest Pakistan, killing at least five people, including three Frontier Corps troops, and injuring over 43 others, military and police officials said.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a vehicle-borne suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the Frontier Corps convoy.

The attack occurred in Noshki, a remote district in Balochistan province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier, local media outlets reported a higher death toll of seven.

Noshki police chief Hashim Momand confirmed that more than 30 paramilitary personnel were among the wounded.

Suspected perpetrators hunted

In a subsequent security operation, three suspected terrorists were killed, the military added.

Security forces suspect the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist terror group, to be behind the latest bombing.