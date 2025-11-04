ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE ACTION
Climate crisis now a 'humanitarian catastrophe,' IFRC warns before COP30
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies urges urgent investments in health, resilience, and early action as disasters intensify.
A drone view shows boats lying in an affected area, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Bluefields, Jamaica, on November 3, 2025. / Reuters
November 4, 2025

Ahead of this week’s start to the UN COP30 climate crisis conference, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned that the climate emergency is increasingly becoming a humanitarian catastrophe, demanding urgent global action.

"The climate crisis is also a humanitarian crisis," Ninni Ikkala Nyman, the IFRC climate change lead, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

She stressed that Red Cross and Red Crescent teams are responding daily to "more frequent floods, droughts, heatwaves and storms" placing lives, livelihoods, health, and food and water security under threat.

Hurricane Melissa as a warning sign

Nyman highlighted last month’s devastating Hurricane Melissa as a stark warning of escalating climate extremes.

Preparedness and early action provided "valuable time to build shelters, evacuate people out of harm’s way, preposition aid and help to prepare communities" for the unprecedented category 5 storm.

The IFRC has launched emergency appeals for Cuba and Jamaica, both hit hard by Melissa, and urged further support as recovery efforts begin.

Melissa’s "violent and rapid intensification needs to be a wake-up call,” Nyman said, stressing that climate change is making storms stronger and more unpredictable.

Beyond the Caribbean, she cited humanitarian responses to Pakistan’s devastating monsoon floods, climate-fuelled drought in Somalia, and destructive wildfires across Europe.

COP30 calls for urgent action

At the COP30 conference, set to start on Thursday in Belem, Brazil, the IFRC will call for urgent action across three priorities: protecting health and wellbeing, investing in people and communities, and acting before disasters strike, said Nyman.

"Heatwaves already kill almost half a million people each year, yet only 0.5 per cent of adaptation finance goes to health programmes," Nyman noted, calling for climate-resilient health systems.

She warned that less than 10 percent of adaptation finance reaches local communities, and with a global pledge to double adaptation finance expiring this year, "the gap is still widening."

"Without urgent action to strengthen local resilience, humanitarian needs will continue to rise," she said.

