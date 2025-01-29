US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday widened exemptions in a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance, saying the United States would keep funding humanitarian items such as shelter and medicine.

President Donald Trump on returning office last week ordered a 90-day pause to review assistance by the United States, the world's largest donor in dollar terms.

Rubio followed up by freezing virtually all funding, though he specified exemptions for emergency food as well as military assistance to Israel and Egypt.

In a follow-up memo on Tuesday after an outcry from aid groups, Rubio clarified that other "humanitarian assistance" besides food would also be exempt during the review period.

Humanitarian assistance was defined as "core life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and subsistence assistance", Rubio wrote in the memo, the contents of which were confirmed to news agencies.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, writing on X, said, "Urgent needs are being met."

"Blanket waivers are in place for emergency food and other emergency humanitarian assistance. And a waiver process exists for items not covered by pre-existing waivers," she wrote.

Far-reaching consequences