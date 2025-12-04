Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Ukraine's attacks on tankers and ships in the Black Sea are intended to disrupt the peace process.



Zakharova told a news conference in St. Petersburg on Thursday that Ukraine ignored Türkiye's and Kazakhstan's reactions and continued its attempts to drown Russian vessels.

"Apparently, Kiev ignored the unequivocal reaction from Ankara and Astana, sanctioning on December 1 a new attack using unmanned boats on a Russian commercial vessel, which was located 80 nautical miles from the Black Sea coast of Türkiye," she said.

Though the crew and the ship were not significantly harmed, Moscow considers these "terrorist attacks," she added.

Alarming escalation