Russia alleges Ukraine hit Black Sea vessels to sabotage peace process
Ukraine ignores reaction from Türkiye and Kazakhstan and continues attacking vessels in Black Sea, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
MIDVOLGA-2, a vessel sailing from Russia to Georgia, arrives off the coast of Sinop, after coming under attack in Black Sea on December 02, 2025. / AA
December 4, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Ukraine's attacks on tankers and ships in the Black Sea are intended to disrupt the peace process.

Zakharova told a news conference in St. Petersburg on Thursday that Ukraine ignored Türkiye's and Kazakhstan's reactions and continued its attempts to drown Russian vessels.

"Apparently, Kiev ignored the unequivocal reaction from Ankara and Astana, sanctioning on December 1 a new attack using unmanned boats on a Russian commercial vessel, which was located 80 nautical miles from the Black Sea coast of Türkiye," she said.

Though the crew and the ship were not significantly harmed, Moscow considers these "terrorist attacks," she added.

Alarming escalation

On December 2, the Russian vessel Midvolga 2 was attacked by a drone 80 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, sustaining minor damage.

Earlier, on November 28, the tankers Kairos and Virat were attacked 28 and 38 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, respectively, resulting in a fire and hull damage.

A Ukrainian security source claimed responsibility for those attacks, saying drones had hit vessels that were "covertly transporting Russian oil".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on December 1 that such attacks signal an alarming escalation and cannot be justified.

