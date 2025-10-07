WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Evie Snedker, one of 13 Britons detained in Israel’s raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla, says female activists faced humiliation and denial of basic needs, praising Türkiye’s care after their release.
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Evie Snedker says that male soldiers forcibly removed Muslim women’s hijabs in front of men, while she herself was denied food, water, and medication. / AA
October 7, 2025

Evie Snedker, 26, a British activist detained after Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla last week, described “terrible” and “inhumane” treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

Speaking to Anadolu at London’s Heathrow Airport after returning from Türkiye on Sunday, Snedker said male soldiers forcibly removed Muslim women’s hijabs in front of men, while she herself was denied food, water, and medication.

“They stole my EpiPen from me. I said, ‘I could die,’ and they said, ‘We don’t care,’” she recalled. “As a white Western woman, I can only imagine what Palestinians go through.”

Snedker also accused the soldiers of being “incompetent” and “disorganised,” claiming they could not handle the vessel or their equipment. “They couldn’t even stand up on the boat with the waves … the immaturity and incompetence really shone through,” she said.

She said she witnessed soldiers mocking Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was forced to sit alone while Israeli troops jeered and hung Israeli flags beside her.

RelatedTRT World - UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists

‘The Turks treated us amazingly well’

After being deported to Türkiye, Snedker said the activists received immediate medical and psychological care.

RECOMMENDED

“The Turks treated us amazingly well, I have to say, from the moment we landed,” she said. “They gave us clothes, shoes, food, full medical checks, even psychological analysis.”

Snedker said she was hospitalised upon arrival due to illness and later transferred to a hotel. Despite the trauma, she vowed to return to future flotillas bound for Gaza.

“I think if we regroup, it’s possible to get there,” she said.

RelatedTRT World - Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support

Raid on international waters 

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters on Wednesday, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza in ruins.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference