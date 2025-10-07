Evie Snedker, 26, a British activist detained after Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla last week, described “terrible” and “inhumane” treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

Speaking to Anadolu at London’s Heathrow Airport after returning from Türkiye on Sunday, Snedker said male soldiers forcibly removed Muslim women’s hijabs in front of men, while she herself was denied food, water, and medication.

“They stole my EpiPen from me. I said, ‘I could die,’ and they said, ‘We don’t care,’” she recalled. “As a white Western woman, I can only imagine what Palestinians go through.”

Snedker also accused the soldiers of being “incompetent” and “disorganised,” claiming they could not handle the vessel or their equipment. “They couldn’t even stand up on the boat with the waves … the immaturity and incompetence really shone through,” she said.

She said she witnessed soldiers mocking Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was forced to sit alone while Israeli troops jeered and hung Israeli flags beside her.

Related TRT World - UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists

‘The Turks treated us amazingly well’

After being deported to Türkiye, Snedker said the activists received immediate medical and psychological care.