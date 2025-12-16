Qatar denounced on Tuesday the Israeli government’s approval of 19 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, terming it an infringement on the rights of the Palestinian people.

On December 11, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to legalise 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, upon the proposal of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Qatari foreign ministry called the approval a flagrant violation of international resolutions and “a blatant infringement on the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The ministry reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate right under international resolutions to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.