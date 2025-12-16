WAR ON GAZA
Qatar condemns Israel’s approval of 19 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
Qatar says Israel’s decision to legalise 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank is a “flagrant violation” of international law and Palestinian rights, urging global action to halt illegal settlement expansion
Israeli heavy duty machines damage Palestinian-owned lands to build an illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. / AA
December 16, 2025

Qatar denounced on Tuesday the Israeli government’s approval of 19 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, terming it an infringement on the rights of the Palestinian people.

On December 11, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to legalise 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, upon the proposal of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In a statement on social media platform X, the Qatari foreign ministry called the approval a flagrant violation of international resolutions and “a blatant infringement on the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The ministry reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate right under international resolutions to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to pile pressure on Israel to halt its expansionist settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories.

About 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in settlements across the occupied West Bank, while another 250,000 live in settlements built on land in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Israeli rights group Peace Now.

The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, warning that they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion that declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
