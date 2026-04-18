Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Israel is using security as a pretext to acquire "more land".

"Israel is not after its own security. Israel is after more land. Security is being used by the Netanyahu government as an excuse to occupy more land," Fidan told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

"Israel has created an illusion internationally, claiming that Israel is in favour of its own security, but it has become very clear, especially in recent years ... it is more than that," Fidan said.

He said from the Palestinian lands, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and now towards Lebanon and Syria, it was "an onward occupation and expansionism in the region."

"I think this has to stop," Fidan said.