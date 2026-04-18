TÜRKİYE
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Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land': Turkish FM Fidan
Israel is pursuing “onward occupation” from Palestinian territories towards Lebanon and Syria, says Türkiye's top diplomat.
Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land': Turkish FM Fidan
World leaders and senior government officials have convened in Türkiye from Friday until Sunday for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. / AA
6 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Israel is using security as a pretext to acquire "more land".

"Israel is not after its own security. Israel is after more land. Security is being used by the Netanyahu government as an excuse to occupy more land," Fidan told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

"Israel has created an illusion internationally, claiming that Israel is in favour of its own security, but it has become very clear, especially in recent years ... it is more than that," Fidan said.

He said from the Palestinian lands, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and now towards Lebanon and Syria, it was "an onward occupation and expansionism in the region."

"I think this has to stop," Fidan said.

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"Israel has to know that the only way to live peacefully in the region ... is to let the other countries enjoy their own security, and territorial integrity, and freedom, not to use power on those countries," he added.

World leaders and senior government officials have convened in Türkiye from Friday until Sunday for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum — a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Foreign Ministry, will centre on the theme of “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan warns of global crisis, urges diplomacy, regional stability at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
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