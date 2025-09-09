Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said Turkish contractors have completed 72 major projects in Pakistan worth $3.5 billion, mainly in transportation, housing, and energy.

“When we look at our bilateral trade figures, our trade volume exceeded $1.4 billion last year, marking a 35 percent increase compared to the previous year,” Guler said at the 16th Session of the Türkiye-Pakistan Joint Trade Commission (JEC) held in Islamabad.

He said both sides need to work harder to reach higher levels, aiming to boost trade and investments in a sustainable and balanced way, to achieve the $5 billion trade target set by the leaders as soon as possible.

Guler recalled that significant decisions were taken in various sectors, including trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family and social services, science, banking, education, defence, and health, during the recent High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting held in Pakistan.

He emphasised that the Trade in Goods Agreement, which entered into force in 2023, has helped accelerate bilateral trade.

Guler noted that Türkiye expects the agreement to be expanded in the upcoming period to include sectors such as services, investments, and e-commerce, emphasising that cooperation between the two countries extends beyond trade alone.