Russian strike kills several in Ukraine hours after Trump calls Putin
At least five were killed and six more people were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalised, an official says.
Seventeen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Thursday. / AP
June 5, 2025

At least five people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus has said.

Six more people were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalised, Chaus said on Thursday.

According to him, six Shahed-type drones struck residential areas of Pryluky early Thursday morning, causing severe damage to residential buildings.

Hours later, seventeen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Thursday, including children, a pregnant woman, and a 93-year-old woman, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

At around 1:05 am, Shahed-type drones struck two apartment buildings in the city’s Slobidskyi district, causing fires and destroying several private vehicles.

“By launching attacks while people sleep in their homes, the enemy once again confirms its tactic of insidious terror,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military, on the other hand, said it struck Russian missile systems in the Bryansk region which were preparing to attack the country on Thursday.

"One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two others were most likely damaged," Ukraine's general staff said via the Telegram messaging app.

The general staff said that Ukraine's capital Kiev was likely the target of the attack getting prepared by the unit in the Bryansk region.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
