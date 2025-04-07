US President Donald Trump has threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing does not withdraw its retaliation plans, adding that Washington would begin talks with other countries that want negotiations.

The fresh action would stack on an already steep US rate taking effect on Wednesday, the White House told AFP on Monday, bringing the total figure to a prohibitive level of 104 percent.

"If China does not withdraw its 34 percent increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

As part of a broader plan to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on countries with which the United States has large trade deficits, Trump last week unveiled a 34 percent additional tariff on China, taking effect Wednesday.

Beijing's counter-tariff matches Washington's figure, and is set to kick in on April 10. These will stack on existing Chinese duties too.

The world's second biggest economy has also issued other countermeasures, including export controls on rare earth elements.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed 20 percent added duties on Chinese imports over Beijing's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.