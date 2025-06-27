WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
'4% of Gaza's population is dead': Report reveals shocking death toll from Israeli genocidal war
"I think we’re probably at something like 4 percent of the population killed," Professor Michael Spagat says.
'4% of Gaza's population is dead': Report reveals shocking death toll from Israeli genocidal war
Hamam Al-Farani sits with his sister and relatives as their father Alaa, killed in an Israeli strike, is prepared for burial at Shifa Hospital. / AP
June 27, 2025

Nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, representing about 4 percent of the territory’s population, the Israeli daily Haaretz has reported.

The death toll is higher than the number of fatalities given by Gaza’s Health Ministry, which stood at over 56,300 since October 2023.

Haaretz said in addition to the high Palestinian deaths from Israeli attacks, many people also died from the indirect effects of the war such as hunger, cold and diseases amid a collapse of the health system in Gaza.

The daily said while Israeli spokespersons, journalists and influencers reject with knee-jerk disgust the death toll announced by Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza as exaggerated, more and more international experts “are stating that not only is this list, with all the horror it embodies, reliable – but that it may even be very conservative in relation to reality.”

It cited a study conducted by Professor Michael Spagat, an economist at Holloway College at the University of London, a world-class expert on mortality in violent conflicts, about deaths in Gaza.

The study surveyed 2,000 households in the Palestinian enclave, comprising almost 10,000 people.

“They concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the war, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions,” it said.

Gaza war among deadliest of 21st century

According to the survey's data, 56 percent of those killed have been either children up to the age of 18, or women.

“That's an exceptional figure when compared with almost every other conflict since World War II,” Haaretz said.

RECOMMENDED

Spagat said the survey’s data position the Gaza war “as one of the bloodiest conflicts of the 21st century.”

“Even if the overall number of war victims in Syria, Ukraine and Sudan is higher in each case, Gaza is apparently in first place in terms of the ratio of combatants to noncombatants killed, as well as in terms of rate of death relative to population size.”

Data also show that the proportion of women and children killed via a violent death in Gaza is more than double the proportion in almost every other recent conflict, including Kosovo (20 percent), northern Ethiopia (9 percent), Syria (20 percent), and Sudan (23 percent).

“I think we’re probably at something like 4 percent of the population killed,” Spagat said. “I’m not sure that there’s another case in the 21st century that’s reached that high.”

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG