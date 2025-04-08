Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has introduced a series of shock-and-awe policies.

From unprecedented deportations of migrants to countries like El Salvador, to purging tens of thousands of federal employees and clashing with European allies over his Russia-Ukraine peace proposal—which resulted in a public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—Trump has rarely backed down from controversy.

But it is his global tariffs, targeting friends and foes alike, that has sparked a wave of criticism from within his own MAGA ranks. Dissent and critique now comes from MAGA allies like Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and head of the newly formed DOGE, billionaire investor Bill Ackman, and even longtime political allies.

Even steadfast Trump supporters like Republican Senator Ted Cruz expressed concern about the scale of the tariffs, warning they carry “ enormous risks .” Senator Ron Paul, another longtime Trump ally, was rather blunt in his criticism towards the president: “I still think tariffs are a terrible idea, but Dios Mio, what courage, what tenacity.”

Trump, however, appears unfazed. “What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” he recently posted on Truth Social.

Musk: Not a fan of tariffs

According to the Washington Post , Musk—who reportedly contributed nearly $290 million to Trump’s campaign—made a direct appeal to the President for reconsidering the tariffs. Tesla manufactures more than half its electric vehicles in China, where Trump’s wrath has been levelled the most.

On Monday, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing didn’t back down from its retaliatory tariffs. But China responded to the threat saying that it would “fight to the end”.

If Trump stays true to his word on China, then, Musk’s company and other US firms importing from China to the US, could face a total rate of 104 percent tariffs. In March, Trump levied 20 percent and last week he added 34 percent more tariffs against China.

Musk’s opposition on Trump tariffs was clear with his tit-for-tat debate with Peter Navarro, the White House’s top trade adviser, who sternly defended the ongoing punishing financial measures against China and other countries.

“A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem,” Musk wrote , referring to Navarro’s academic background and psychological health.