Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Ankara, as both sides underlined the need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation amid a shifting geopolitical landscape.

In a joint written statement issued after the meeting on Thursday, Fidan and Kos reaffirmed Türkiye’s EU candidate status and stressed the strategic importance of Türkiye-EU relations in enhancing regional stability and economic resilience.

Fidan emphasised that existing obstacles in bilateral relations must be overcome without delay, calling for cooperation within a more comprehensive, institutional and multi-dimensional framework.

Both sides welcomed the recent momentum in engagement and reiterated their commitment to turning dialogue into concrete outcomes.

According to the statement, progress over the past year included the holding of five high-level dialogue meetings, continued EU support for Türkiye’s efforts to host refugees under temporary protection, and steps to ease Turkish citizens’ access to multiple-entry Schengen visas.

Customs Union, rule of law and regional issues

The two sides also agreed that recent global and regional developments had further highlighted the strategic value of Türkiye-EU cooperation.