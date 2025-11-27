Russian space corporation (Roscosmos) has announced a successful launch of the manned Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Roscosmos said in a statement on Thursday that the spacecraft, carrying the crew of Expedition 74 to the International Space Station (ISS), successfully separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.

The crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams.

The flight to the ISS will follow an ultra-short two-orbit "rendezvous" scheme, with docking expected at the Rassvet module of the Russian segment of the station around 15:38 Moscow time (GMT1238).