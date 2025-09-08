Türkiye’s flagship technology event, Teknofest, will open in Istanbul next week, promising five days of innovation, competition, and spectacle.

The festival, running from September 17–21 at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Since its launch in 2018, Teknofest has grown into one of the world’s largest tech gatherings, supported by dozens of government agencies, private sector partners, and universities.

This year’s edition will feature 58 main competitions and 137 subcategories, ranging from aerospace and robotics to green technologies and artificial intelligence.

Teams advancing beyond the preliminary rounds will receive financial support exceeding $2 million, while winners will share prizes worth more than $1.6 million.

Organisers say participants from around the globe will exchange ideas and push forward new advances in technology development.