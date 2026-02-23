Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has concluded a two-day official visit to Ankara, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration with Türkiye in the fields of security, counterterrorism and narcotics control, officials say.

Chaudhry led a delegation that included the interior secretary and heads of key Ministry of Interior departments.

During the visit, the Pakistani side held a joint meeting with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu and senior officials to enhance coordination between the two interior ministries.

The delegation also visited Türkiye's police, counterterrorism, immigration and narcotics departments for detailed discussions aimed at improving operational cooperation and sharing best practices.

On the occasion of Ramadan, Chaudhry conveyed warm wishes from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, reiterating Pakistan's resolve to work closely with Türkiye for peace, security and effective outcomes.

Türkiye has for years successfully implemented counterterrorism measures to neutralise terror-related threats facing the country, such as those emanating from groups like Daesh and the PKK terror groups — an area in which Pakistan can hope to develop similar expertise as it, too, fights Daesh and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror groups.