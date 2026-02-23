TÜRKİYE
Pakistan, Türkiye vow deeper security cooperation as top official visits Ankara
The visit comes amid broader efforts by both countries to deepen bilateral ties.
The Pakistani delegation also visited Türkiye's police, counterterrorism, immigration and narcotics departments. — Photo: X/@TallalPMLN / TRT World
5 hours ago

Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has concluded a two-day official visit to Ankara, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration with Türkiye in the fields of security, counterterrorism and narcotics control, officials say.

Chaudhry led a delegation that included the interior secretary and heads of key Ministry of Interior departments.

During the visit, the Pakistani side held a joint meeting with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu and senior officials to enhance coordination between the two interior ministries.

The delegation also visited Türkiye's police, counterterrorism, immigration and narcotics departments for detailed discussions aimed at improving operational cooperation and sharing best practices.

On the occasion of Ramadan, Chaudhry conveyed warm wishes from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, reiterating Pakistan's resolve to work closely with Türkiye for peace, security and effective outcomes.

Türkiye has for years successfully implemented counterterrorism measures to neutralise terror-related threats facing the country, such as those emanating from groups like Daesh and the PKK terror groups — an area in which Pakistan can hope to develop similar expertise as it, too, fights Daesh and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror groups.

The visit by the Pakistani state minister comes amid broader efforts by both countries to deepen bilateral ties.

In July last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, defence, energy, connectivity and investment.

In September 2025, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler visited Islamabad for the 16th session of the Türkiye-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission, highlighting growing economic engagement.

He noted that Turkish contractors had completed 72 major projects in Pakistan worth $3.5 billion, while bilateral trade surpassed $1.4 billion — a 35 percent increase year-on-year — with both sides aiming to reach a $5 billion trade target.

Türkiye is one of Pakistan's largest arms suppliers, according to SIPRI.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
