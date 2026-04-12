"Unreasonable demands" by the United States scuppered talks in Islamabad to end the war in the Middle East, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB has said.

"The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours in order to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations," IRIB said on Telegram.

"Thus the negotiations ended."

Iran’s Fars news agency, citing sources, said that the US was looking for an excuse to leave the negotiating table.

Iran’s Press TV reported that discussions concluded because the US's excessive demands prevented a framework from being reached.

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Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance announced that Iran and the US failed to reach an agreement to end the war in the Middle East, after marathon talks in Islamabad, adding that he was leaving negotiations after giving Tehran the "final and best offer".