Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday that Beijing is ready to jointly build "a more mature and stable China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia, Li expressed a willingness to maintain strategic communication with Australia and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, according to the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

Li said that China is willing to work with Australia to tap the cooperation potential in the fields of green economy, high-tech industries and the digital sector.

He urged Canberra to "provide an open, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises."

Albanese raised an incident where the Chinese military expelled an Australian warplane last Wednesday over the South China Sea during his meeting with Li, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.