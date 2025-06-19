BIZTECH
1 min read
Unplugged: The rise of news avoidance
A new study reveals traditional news outlets are losing ground to "news influencers" (podcasters, YouTubers and TikTokers) as more people turn to social media, video platforms and even artificial intelligence for news, or avoid it altogether.
Unplugged: The rise of news avoidance
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
June 19, 2025

With the rapid rise of “news influencers” and social media consumption, traditional news outlets (TV, print, websites) are losing ground to podcasters, YouTubers and TikTokers. A Reuters Institute study has revealed consumers are increasingly turning to social networking sites and video platforms as their main sources of news. 

The study, which surveyed almost 100,000 news consumers across 48 countries, also found that many are choosing to avoid the news altogether, with around 40% of people – up from 29% in 2017 – saying they do so at least sometimes. Young people are also increasingly using AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini as go-to news sources.

RECOMMENDED

Researchers warn that this shift risks exposing audiences to less transparent, less accurate, and less trustworthy information.

Explore
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO