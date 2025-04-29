Türkiye has become the strategic partner of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), according to Turkish foreign ministry sources.

The Three Seas Initiative brings together the presidents of countries located between the Adriatic, Baltic, and Black Seas to promote cooperation. The aim is to strengthen the European Union's cohesion by improving infrastructure, energy, and economic cooperation among Central European countries.

Member states approved Türkiye's application for strategic partnership at the 10th summit, which was held in Warsaw, Poland's capital, on Monday and Tuesday.

Applications for any status within the initiative can only be approved with the agreement of the participating members.