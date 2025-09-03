At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the start of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said on Wednesday.

Around 40,500 children have suffered "new war-related injuries" in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Reviewing the situation in the Palestinian territories, it said Israeli evacuation orders during the army's offensive in Gaza were "often inaccessible" to people with hearing or visual impairments, "rendering evacuation impossible".

At a news conference, committee member Muhannad Al Azzeh cited the example of a deaf mother in Rafah killed alongside her children, unaware of instructions to evacuate.

"Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions, such as crawling through sand or mud without mobility assistance," the committee said.

Restrictions on humanitarian aid being brought into Gaza were disproportionately impacting the disabled, said the committee.

"People with disabilities faced severe disruptions in assistance, leaving many without food, clean water, or sanitation and dependent on others for survival," it said.

Gaza aid restrictions

The decision to centralise aid distribution in Gaza has also made it far more difficult for the disabled to access desperately needed assistance, the committee warned.

While the new private US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has four distribution points across the territory, the UN system it has largely replaced had about 400.

"We can't expect children with disabilities to be able to run and go to the (aid) points," said Azzeh.