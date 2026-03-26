German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius sharply criticised the US and Israel’s war on Iran on Thursday, saying the conflict lacks a clear strategy.

“What really concerns me the most about that war is there was no consultation, there is no strategy, there is no clear objective and the worst thing from my perspective is that there is no exit strategy,” he told a press conference alongside his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Canberra, Australia.

“This war is a disaster for the world’s economies. The consequences are already clear after just over two weeks. We were not consulted beforehand. It is not our war. And that is why we do not want to be dragged into this war—to make that crystal clear,” he added.

Pistorius stressed that a diplomatic solution is needed “as soon as possible.”

He warned that instability in the Middle East would have repercussions for the entire world.