WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
'No exit strategy': Germany criticises Israel-US war on Iran
Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warns of global economic consequences from the ongoing Israel-US war in Iran and stressed the need for diplomacy.
'No exit strategy': Germany criticises Israel-US war on Iran
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said urgent diplomatic solutions and a ceasefire are needed. [File photo] / Reuters
7 hours ago

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius sharply criticised the US and Israel’s war on Iran on Thursday, saying the conflict lacks a clear strategy.

“What really concerns me the most about that war is there was no consultation, there is no strategy, there is no clear objective and the worst thing from my perspective is that there is no exit strategy,” he told a press conference alongside his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Canberra, Australia.

“This war is a disaster for the world’s economies. The consequences are already clear after just over two weeks. We were not consulted beforehand. It is not our war. And that is why we do not want to be dragged into this war—to make that crystal clear,” he added.

Pistorius stressed that a diplomatic solution is needed “as soon as possible.”

He warned that instability in the Middle East would have repercussions for the entire world.

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“And that is why we are prepared to secure any peace. If we reach a ceasefire, we will discuss any mission to secure peace, particularly to ensure free maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.”

US-Iran talks

Germany on Wednesday said that the time has come for stepped-up diplomacy aimed at ending the ongoing war in Iran.

“I think we’re at a stage where we’ll certainly be discussing more concrete negotiations. We’ll have to wait and see what comes of the (Iran-US) talks in Pakistan – talks in which we are not participating, but which are evidently taking place and which are certainly welcome,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a joint press briefing in Berlin with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti.

Hostilities have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

SOURCE:AA
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