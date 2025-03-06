Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that they will not allow "the Zionists" to carry out any “operations” in the region.

"As the grandchildren of Sultan Alparslan and Saladin Ayyubi, we will join hands, heart to heart, and with Allah's permission, we will not allow the Zionists to perform new operations in our region," Erdogan said on X on Thursday.

"At a time when our region and the world are in a historical restructuring process, we as Türkiye need to act very carefully."

Erdogan warned that the "genocide network" declared its intention to divide the region and hence the need to determine "our policies accordingly."