We won't allow Zionists to perform 'new operations' in our region — Erdogan
Erdogan says Ankara has to act very carefully and determine "our policies" accordingly.
"Our aim is to make the Century of Türkiye the century of peace, brotherhood and solidarity in our region," Erdogan says. / AA
March 6, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that they will not allow "the Zionists" to carry out any “operations” in the region.

"As the grandchildren of Sultan Alparslan and Saladin Ayyubi, we will join hands, heart to heart, and with Allah's permission, we will not allow the Zionists to perform new operations in our region," Erdogan said on X on Thursday.

"At a time when our region and the world are in a historical restructuring process, we as Türkiye need to act very carefully."

Erdogan warned that the "genocide network" declared its intention to divide the region and hence the need to determine "our policies accordingly."

"If we allow the game played a century ago to be repeated, neither our ancestors nor future generations will forgive us," Erdogan said.

Erdogan further added that Ankara's goal is to establish a permanent climate of trust.

"Our aim is to make the Century of Türkiye the century of peace, brotherhood and solidarity in our region," he said.

