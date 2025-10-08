WAR ON GAZA
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Illegal Israeli settlers carry out provocative tours, perform Talmudic rituals, coinciding with the second day of Jewish holiday of Sukkot
Israelis raid Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, in the occupied East Jerusalem. / AA
October 8, 2025

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday led illegal settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem under protection from Israeli police, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said.

Illegal settlers, led by Ben-Gvir, entered the mosque’s courtyards, carried out provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals coinciding with the second day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli authorities imposed strict measures around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its gates, deploying large reinforcements of police and security forces to secure the settlers’ incursions.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
