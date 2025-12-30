Yemen's presidential council has ordered all forces of the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 24 hours, and cancelled a security pact with the UAE as tensions rise in the years-long infighting in which regional powers back different factions.

The Presidential Leadership Council on Tuesday also imposed a state of emergency and a 72-hour ban on all border crossings into the territory they hold.

"The Joint Defence Agreement with the United Arab Emirates is hereby cancelled," according to a statement from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council head Rashad al-Alimi on Tuesday. At the same time, a separate decree from him announced a 90-day state of emergency, including a 72-hour air, sea, and land blockade.

The statement came as the Saudi-led coalition said it targeted a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles destined for Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces that were being offloaded from ships at Mukalla port in Yemen.

In remarks reported by the Saudi Press Agency, Coalition Forces spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said two vessels arriving from the UAE port of Fujairah entered the port of Mukalla on December 27-28 without securing official authorisation from the coalition’s Joint Forces Command.

The UAE-backed STC, which seeks to revive the formerly independent state of South Yemen, has in recent weeks swept through swathes of the country, expelling government forces and their allies.