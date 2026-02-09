BIZTECH
3 min read
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
Case expected to be the first in a series of trials this year aimed at holding social media companies accountable for impact of their platforms on children’s mental well-being.
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

Opening arguments have begun in a US trial accusing social media companies of designing products to addict children, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and YouTube chief Neal Mohan among US social media executives expected to testify, local media reported.

The trial, delayed from late January due to a defense lawyer's illness, features a jury of six women and six men, with proceedings potentially running through March, reported Bloomberg.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, the photo and video sharing platform owned by US social media company Meta, is expected to take the stand during the first week before Zuckerberg, who will testify in Los Angeles as early as next week, Bloomberg said.

The personal injury suit, brought by the Social Media Victims Law Center in Seattle, centres on a 20-year-old California woman who claimed that over a decade of social media addiction caused her anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia, the outlet reported.

Meta lawyers plan to reject correlations between social media and teen mental health issues while highlighting positive impacts, according to members of the company's legal team cited by Bloomberg.

Meta said in a January blog post that blaming social media companies alone for teen mental health struggles "oversimplifies a serious issue," calling lawsuit claims inaccurate.

Youth mental health crisis

RECOMMENDED

The case will be the first in a slew of cases beginning this year that seek to hold social media companies responsible for harming children's mental well-being. A federal bellwether trial beginning in June in Oakland, California, will be the first to represent school districts that have sued social media platforms over harms to children.

In addition, more than 40 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits against Meta, claiming it is harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.

The majority of cases filed their lawsuits in federal court, but some sued in their respective states.

TikTok also faces similar lawsuits in more than a dozen states.

This case came at a time when various countries around the world are imposing restrictions and bans on social media use by minors, with many research studies showing a link between social media use and mental health issues among minors.

Last year, a US federal jury ordered Google to pay about $425 million for gathering information from smartphone app use, even when people opted for privacy settings.

The same day, France's data protection authority fined the search giant 325 million euros for failing to respect the law on internet cookies.

RelatedTRT World - Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands