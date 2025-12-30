China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter aircraft and navy vessels around Taiwan on Tuesday for a second day of live-fire drills aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports and assaults on maritime targets.

The two-day war games, code-named "Justice Mission 2025", began on Monday and were slammed by Taipei as "highly provocative and reckless".

AFP journalists in Pingtan — a Chinese island that is the closest point to Taiwan's main island - saw a volley of rockets blast into the air on Tuesday morning at around 9:00 am (0100 GMT), leaving trails of white smoke.

At least 10 rockets were launched in quick succession, each sending a booming sound reverberating throughout Pingtan as they soared across the sky.

Tourists rushed towards wooden barricades overlooking the sea, whipping out their phones to snap photos and videos of the rockets.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement shortly after that it had "conducted long-range live fire drills in the waters to the north of the Taiwan Island and achieved desired effects".

The latest show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States — Taiwan's main security backer — and comments from Japan's prime minister that the use of force against Taiwan could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday in a speech in Beijing that China would "forcefully counter" large-scale US weapons sales to Taiwan, adding that any attempt to obstruct China's unification with the island "will inevitably end in failure".

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te vowed on Tuesday in a Facebook post that the territory would not be "escalating the conflict" or provoke disputes.

'Live-fire training'

China on Tuesday morning said it had deployed destroyers, frigates, fighters and bombers "to conduct drills on subjects of identification and verification, warning and expulsion, simulated strikes, assault on maritime targets, as well as anti-air and anti-submarine operations".

A statement from the PLA's Eastern Theater Command said the exercises in the waters to the north and south of the Taiwan Island "tested capabilities of sea-air coordination and integrated blockade and control".

Announcing the drills on Monday, military spokesperson Shi Yi said they were "a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces, and... a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity".

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a core theme of the exercises was a "blockade" of key Taiwanese ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south.

Chinese authorities published a map of five large zones around Taiwan where the war games would take place. They are due to finish at 6:00 pm (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.