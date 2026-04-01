Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said US President Donald Trump's statement on Iran requesting a ceasefire was false and baseless, Iranian state TV has reported.

Trump claimed earlier on Wednesday that Iran's new leadership had asked Washington for a ceasefire, saying the US would consider the request only if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

"Iran's new regime president, much less radicalised and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a ceasefire," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Washington would consider the request only when the strait is "open, free, and clear," he said, warning it would continue striking Iran "into oblivion or, as they say, back to the stone ages" in the meantime.

Related TRT World - Iran fires fresh missiles across region as war drags on, Trump threatens key oil hub

‘Reasonable’ leadership