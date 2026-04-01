Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said US President Donald Trump's statement on Iran requesting a ceasefire was false and baseless, Iranian state TV has reported.
Trump claimed earlier on Wednesday that Iran's new leadership had asked Washington for a ceasefire, saying the US would consider the request only if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.
"Iran's new regime president, much less radicalised and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a ceasefire," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Washington would consider the request only when the strait is "open, free, and clear," he said, warning it would continue striking Iran "into oblivion or, as they say, back to the stone ages" in the meantime.
‘Reasonable’ leadership
Trump has repeatedly described Iran's new leadership as "much more reasonable" than its predecessors, telling NBC News earlier this week that the war was "coming to an end" and that the US had achieved "total regime change."
He also said Washington was in contact with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 million barrels of oil pass daily, has been effectively disrupted since early March, driving up global oil prices and raising fears of prolonged economic damage.
The US and Israel have struck Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with strikes across the region, causing casualties and infrastructure damage.